    Yasho Industrie Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 147.51 crore, down 19.64% Y-o-Y

    May 03, 2023 / 11:33 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Yasho Industries Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 147.51 crore in March 2023 down 19.64% from Rs. 183.57 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.97 crore in March 2023 up 3.29% from Rs. 13.53 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.08 crore in March 2023 down 6.72% from Rs. 27.96 crore in March 2022.

    Yasho Industrie EPS has increased to Rs. 12.26 in March 2023 from Rs. 12.22 in March 2022.

    Yasho Industrie shares closed at 1,513.55 on May 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.64% returns over the last 6 months and -17.60% over the last 12 months.

    Yasho Industries Ltd.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations147.51148.76183.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations147.51148.76183.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials106.07101.92119.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.96-7.16-3.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.859.679.10
    Depreciation4.735.195.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.0423.6032.75
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.7715.5420.13
    Other Income1.583.762.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.3519.3022.74
    Interest3.753.923.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.6115.3819.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.6115.3819.63
    Tax3.647.086.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.978.3013.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.978.3013.53
    Equity Share Capital11.4011.4011.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.267.2912.22
    Diluted EPS12.267.2912.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.267.2912.22
    Diluted EPS12.267.2912.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
