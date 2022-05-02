Yasho Industrie Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 183.57 crore, up 70.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 183.57 crore in March 2022 up 70.86% from Rs. 107.44 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.53 crore in March 2022 up 48.57% from Rs. 9.10 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.96 crore in March 2022 up 46.01% from Rs. 19.15 crore in March 2021.

Yasho Industrie EPS has increased to Rs. 12.22 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.47 in March 2021.

Yasho Industrie shares closed at 1,815.45 on April 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given 34.55% returns over the last 6 months and 392.99% over the last 12 months.