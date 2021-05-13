Yasho Industrie Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 107.44 crore, up 39.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.44 crore in March 2021 up 39.1% from Rs. 77.24 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.10 crore in March 2021 up 289.48% from Rs. 2.34 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.15 crore in March 2021 up 80.32% from Rs. 10.62 crore in March 2020.

Yasho Industrie EPS has increased to Rs. 8.47 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.14 in March 2020.

Yasho Industrie shares closed at 430.75 on May 11, 2021 (BSE) and has given 193.03% returns over the last 6 months and 241.87% over the last 12 months.