Yasho Industrie Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 77.24 crore, down 13.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.24 crore in March 2020 down 13.48% from Rs. 89.27 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.34 crore in March 2020 down 34.15% from Rs. 3.55 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.62 crore in March 2020 up 7.6% from Rs. 9.87 crore in March 2019.

Yasho Industrie EPS has increased to Rs. 2.14 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2019.

Yasho Industrie shares closed at 118.80 on June 23, 2020 (BSE) and has given -9.31% returns over the last 12 months.