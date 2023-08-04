Yasho Industrie Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 151.75 crore, down 17.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 151.75 crore in June 2023 down 17.28% from Rs. 183.45 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.55 crore in June 2023 down 29.34% from Rs. 20.59 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.57 crore in June 2023 down 24.13% from Rs. 35.02 crore in June 2022.

Yasho Industrie EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.77 in June 2023 from Rs. 18.07 in June 2022.

Yasho Industrie shares closed at 1,740.20 on August 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.01% returns over the last 6 months and 15.92% over the last 12 months.