 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Yasho Industrie Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 183.45 crore, up 38.96% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 07:14 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Yasho Industries Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 183.45 crore in June 2022 up 38.96% from Rs. 132.01 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.59 crore in June 2022 up 88.89% from Rs. 10.90 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.02 crore in June 2022 up 56.83% from Rs. 22.33 crore in June 2021.

Yasho Industrie EPS has increased to Rs. 18.07 in June 2022 from Rs. 10.01 in June 2021.

Yasho Industrie shares closed at 1,502.75 on August 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.60% returns over the last 6 months and 199.32% over the last 12 months.

Yasho Industries Ltd.
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 183.45 183.57 132.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 183.45 183.57 132.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 128.94 119.47 90.50
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -21.18 -3.10 -5.67
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.00 9.10 7.18
Depreciation 4.88 5.22 3.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 35.77 32.75 19.71
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.04 20.13 16.79
Other Income 4.10 2.61 2.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.14 22.74 18.84
Interest 3.95 3.11 3.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.19 19.63 15.42
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 26.19 19.63 15.42
Tax 5.60 6.11 4.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.59 13.53 10.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.59 13.53 10.90
Equity Share Capital 11.40 11.40 10.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.07 12.22 10.01
Diluted EPS 18.07 12.22 10.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.07 12.22 10.01
Diluted EPS 18.07 12.22 10.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Yasho Industrie #Yasho Industries Ltd.
first published: Aug 3, 2022 07:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.