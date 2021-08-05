Yasho Industrie Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 132.01 crore, up 83.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 132.01 crore in June 2021 up 83.28% from Rs. 72.03 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.90 crore in June 2021 up 282.74% from Rs. 2.85 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.33 crore in June 2021 up 102.63% from Rs. 11.02 crore in June 2020.

Yasho Industrie EPS has increased to Rs. 10.01 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.61 in June 2020.

Yasho Industrie shares closed at 536.45 on August 04, 2021 (BSE)