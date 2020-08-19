Yasho Industrie Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 72.03 crore, down 10.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.03 crore in June 2020 down 10.71% from Rs. 80.66 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.85 crore in June 2020 up 5.59% from Rs. 2.70 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.02 crore in June 2020 up 23.13% from Rs. 8.95 crore in June 2019.

Yasho Industrie EPS has increased to Rs. 2.61 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2019.

Yasho Industrie shares closed at 131.00 on August 13, 2020 (BSE)