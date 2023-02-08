Yasho Industrie Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 148.76 crore, down 9.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 148.76 crore in December 2022 down 9.19% from Rs. 163.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.30 crore in December 2022 down 42.96% from Rs. 14.56 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.49 crore in December 2022 down 13.19% from Rs. 28.21 crore in December 2021.