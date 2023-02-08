 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Yasho Industrie Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 148.76 crore, down 9.19% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 04:24 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Yasho Industries Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 148.76 crore in December 2022 down 9.19% from Rs. 163.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.30 crore in December 2022 down 42.96% from Rs. 14.56 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.49 crore in December 2022 down 13.19% from Rs. 28.21 crore in December 2021.

Yasho Industries Ltd.
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 148.76 190.75 163.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 148.76 190.75 163.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 101.92 124.04 105.40
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.16 -10.32 -3.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.67 10.05 8.09
Depreciation 5.19 5.04 6.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.60 32.41 27.68
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.54 29.53 19.32
Other Income 3.76 1.69 2.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.30 31.22 21.86
Interest 3.92 3.92 3.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.38 27.29 18.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.38 27.29 18.11
Tax 7.08 5.86 3.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.30 21.43 14.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.30 21.43 14.56
Equity Share Capital 11.40 11.40 11.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.29 18.80 13.16
Diluted EPS 7.29 18.80 13.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.29 18.80 13.16
Diluted EPS 7.29 18.80 13.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
