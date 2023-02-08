English
    Yasho Industrie Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 148.76 crore, down 9.19% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 04:24 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Yasho Industries Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 148.76 crore in December 2022 down 9.19% from Rs. 163.81 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.30 crore in December 2022 down 42.96% from Rs. 14.56 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.49 crore in December 2022 down 13.19% from Rs. 28.21 crore in December 2021.

    Yasho Industries Ltd.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations148.76190.75163.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations148.76190.75163.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials101.92124.04105.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.16-10.32-3.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.6710.058.09
    Depreciation5.195.046.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.6032.4127.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.5429.5319.32
    Other Income3.761.692.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.3031.2221.86
    Interest3.923.923.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.3827.2918.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.3827.2918.11
    Tax7.085.863.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.3021.4314.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.3021.4314.56
    Equity Share Capital11.4011.4011.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.2918.8013.16
    Diluted EPS7.2918.8013.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.2918.8013.16
    Diluted EPS7.2918.8013.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited