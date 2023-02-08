Yasho Industrie Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 148.76 crore, down 9.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 148.76 crore in December 2022 down 9.19% from Rs. 163.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.30 crore in December 2022 down 42.96% from Rs. 14.56 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.49 crore in December 2022 down 13.19% from Rs. 28.21 crore in December 2021.

Yasho Industrie EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.29 in December 2022 from Rs. 13.16 in December 2021.

Yasho Industrie shares closed at 1,401.20 on February 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.12% returns over the last 6 months and -25.05% over the last 12 months.