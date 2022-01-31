Yasho Industrie Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 163.81 crore, up 77.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 163.81 crore in December 2021 up 77.22% from Rs. 92.43 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.56 crore in December 2021 up 128.8% from Rs. 6.36 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.21 crore in December 2021 up 82.24% from Rs. 15.48 crore in December 2020.

Yasho Industrie EPS has increased to Rs. 13.16 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.84 in December 2020.

Yasho Industrie shares closed at 1,738.15 on January 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given 246.21% returns over the last 6 months and 814.82% over the last 12 months.