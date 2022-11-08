 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Yasho Industrie Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 193.47 crore, up 43.97% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:41 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Yasho Industries Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 193.47 crore in September 2022 up 43.97% from Rs. 134.38 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.35 crore in September 2022 up 64.79% from Rs. 13.56 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.36 crore in September 2022 up 49.32% from Rs. 25.02 crore in September 2021.

Yasho Industrie EPS has increased to Rs. 19.60 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.44 in September 2021.

Yasho Industrie shares closed at 1,636.15 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.32% returns over the last 6 months and 24.72% over the last 12 months.

Yasho Industries Ltd.
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 193.47 177.24 134.38
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 193.47 177.24 134.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 124.04 128.94 90.27
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.53 -26.51 -8.73
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.05 9.00 8.14
Depreciation 5.04 4.88 3.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 33.22 36.11 22.54
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.63 24.82 18.55
Other Income 1.69 4.10 2.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.32 28.92 21.41
Interest 3.92 3.95 3.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.40 24.97 17.94
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 28.40 24.97 17.94
Tax 6.05 5.60 4.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.35 19.37 13.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.35 19.37 13.56
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 22.35 19.37 13.56
Equity Share Capital 11.40 11.40 10.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.60 17.00 12.44
Diluted EPS 19.60 17.00 12.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.60 17.00 12.44
Diluted EPS 19.60 17.00 12.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:26 pm
