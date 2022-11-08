English
    Yasho Industrie Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 193.47 crore, up 43.97% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Yasho Industries Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 193.47 crore in September 2022 up 43.97% from Rs. 134.38 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.35 crore in September 2022 up 64.79% from Rs. 13.56 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.36 crore in September 2022 up 49.32% from Rs. 25.02 crore in September 2021.

    Yasho Industrie EPS has increased to Rs. 19.60 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.44 in September 2021.

    Yasho Industrie shares closed at 1,636.15 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.32% returns over the last 6 months and 24.72% over the last 12 months.

    Yasho Industries Ltd.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations193.47177.24134.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations193.47177.24134.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials124.04128.9490.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.53-26.51-8.73
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.059.008.14
    Depreciation5.044.883.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses33.2236.1122.54
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.6324.8218.55
    Other Income1.694.102.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.3228.9221.41
    Interest3.923.953.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax28.4024.9717.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax28.4024.9717.94
    Tax6.055.604.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.3519.3713.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.3519.3713.56
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates22.3519.3713.56
    Equity Share Capital11.4011.4010.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.6017.0012.44
    Diluted EPS19.6017.0012.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.6017.0012.44
    Diluted EPS19.6017.0012.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:26 pm