Yasho Industrie Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 193.47 crore, up 43.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 193.47 crore in September 2022 up 43.97% from Rs. 134.38 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.35 crore in September 2022 up 64.79% from Rs. 13.56 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.36 crore in September 2022 up 49.32% from Rs. 25.02 crore in September 2021.

Yasho Industrie EPS has increased to Rs. 19.60 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.44 in September 2021.

Yasho Industrie shares closed at 1,636.15 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.32% returns over the last 6 months and 24.72% over the last 12 months.