Yasho Industrie Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 151.97 crore, down 16.71% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 151.97 148.88 182.46 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 151.97 148.88 182.46 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 106.07 101.92 119.47 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.02 -10.15 -4.04 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 9.85 9.67 9.10 Depreciation 4.73 5.19 5.22 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 20.62 24.28 33.04 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.71 17.97 19.67 Other Income 1.51 3.75 2.87 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.22 21.72 22.53 Interest 3.76 3.95 3.11 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 19.46 17.78 19.42 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 19.46 17.78 19.42 Tax 3.78 7.31 6.11 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.68 10.47 13.32 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.68 10.47 13.32 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 15.68 10.47 13.32 Equity Share Capital 11.40 11.40 11.40 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 13.76 9.18 12.03 Diluted EPS 13.76 9.18 12.03 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 13.76 9.18 12.03 Diluted EPS 13.76 9.18 12.03 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited