Yasho Industrie Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 151.97 crore, down 16.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Yasho Industries Ltd. are:Net Sales at Rs 151.97 crore in March 2023 down 16.71% from Rs. 182.46 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.68 crore in March 2023 up 17.75% from Rs. 13.32 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.95 crore in March 2023 up 0.72% from Rs. 27.75 crore in March 2022.
Yasho Industrie EPS has increased to Rs. 13.76 in March 2023 from Rs. 12.03 in March 2022.
|Yasho Industrie shares closed at 1,513.55 on May 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.64% returns over the last 6 months and -17.60% over the last 12 months.
|Yasho Industries Ltd.
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|151.97
|148.88
|182.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|151.97
|148.88
|182.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|106.07
|101.92
|119.47
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-11.02
|-10.15
|-4.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.85
|9.67
|9.10
|Depreciation
|4.73
|5.19
|5.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20.62
|24.28
|33.04
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|21.71
|17.97
|19.67
|Other Income
|1.51
|3.75
|2.87
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|23.22
|21.72
|22.53
|Interest
|3.76
|3.95
|3.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|19.46
|17.78
|19.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|19.46
|17.78
|19.42
|Tax
|3.78
|7.31
|6.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|15.68
|10.47
|13.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|15.68
|10.47
|13.32
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|15.68
|10.47
|13.32
|Equity Share Capital
|11.40
|11.40
|11.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|13.76
|9.18
|12.03
|Diluted EPS
|13.76
|9.18
|12.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|13.76
|9.18
|12.03
|Diluted EPS
|13.76
|9.18
|12.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited