Yasho Industrie Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 182.46 crore, up 69.82% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Yasho Industries Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 182.46 crore in March 2022 up 69.82% from Rs. 107.44 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.32 crore in March 2022 up 46.28% from Rs. 9.10 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.75 crore in March 2022 up 44.91% from Rs. 19.15 crore in March 2021.

Yasho Industrie EPS has increased to Rs. 12.03 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.35 in March 2021.

Yasho Industrie shares closed at 1,815.45 on April 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given 34.55% returns over the last 6 months and 392.99% over the last 12 months.

Yasho Industries Ltd.
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 182.46 163.81 107.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 182.46 163.81 107.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 119.47 105.40 64.70
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.04 -3.03 2.19
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.10 8.09 6.99
Depreciation 5.22 6.35 3.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 33.04 27.72 17.13
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.67 19.28 13.39
Other Income 2.87 2.55 2.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.53 21.83 16.10
Interest 3.11 3.78 3.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 19.42 18.05 12.98
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 19.42 18.05 12.98
Tax 6.11 3.56 3.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.32 14.49 9.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.32 14.49 9.10
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 13.32 14.49 9.10
Equity Share Capital 11.40 11.40 10.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.03 13.10 8.35
Diluted EPS 12.03 13.10 8.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.03 13.10 8.35
Diluted EPS 12.03 13.10 8.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 2, 2022 09:11 am
