    Yasho Industrie Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 182.46 crore, up 69.82% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Yasho Industries Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 182.46 crore in March 2022 up 69.82% from Rs. 107.44 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.32 crore in March 2022 up 46.28% from Rs. 9.10 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.75 crore in March 2022 up 44.91% from Rs. 19.15 crore in March 2021.

    Yasho Industrie EPS has increased to Rs. 12.03 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.35 in March 2021.

    Close

    Yasho Industrie shares closed at 1,815.45 on April 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given 34.55% returns over the last 6 months and 392.99% over the last 12 months.

    Yasho Industries Ltd.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations182.46163.81107.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations182.46163.81107.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials119.47105.4064.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.04-3.032.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.108.096.99
    Depreciation5.226.353.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses33.0427.7217.13
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.6719.2813.39
    Other Income2.872.552.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.5321.8316.10
    Interest3.113.783.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.4218.0512.98
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.4218.0512.98
    Tax6.113.563.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.3214.499.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.3214.499.10
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates13.3214.499.10
    Equity Share Capital11.4011.4010.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.0313.108.35
    Diluted EPS12.0313.108.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.0313.108.35
    Diluted EPS12.0313.108.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Yasho Industrie #Yasho Industries Ltd.
    first published: May 2, 2022 09:11 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.