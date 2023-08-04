English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Yasho Industrie Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 150.31 crore, down 15.2% Y-o-Y

    August 04, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Yasho Industries Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 150.31 crore in June 2023 down 15.2% from Rs. 177.24 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.79 crore in June 2023 down 23.67% from Rs. 19.37 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.82 crore in June 2023 down 20.65% from Rs. 33.80 crore in June 2022.

    Yasho Industrie EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.97 in June 2023 from Rs. 17.00 in June 2022.

    Yasho Industrie shares closed at 1,740.20 on August 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.01% returns over the last 6 months and 15.92% over the last 12 months.

    Yasho Industries Ltd.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations150.31151.97177.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations150.31151.97177.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials89.06106.07128.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.36-11.02-26.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.089.859.00
    Depreciation3.874.734.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.3520.6236.11
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.5921.7124.82
    Other Income1.361.514.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.9523.2228.92
    Interest2.973.763.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.9819.4624.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.9819.4624.97
    Tax5.193.785.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.7915.6819.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.7915.6819.37
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates14.7915.6819.37
    Equity Share Capital11.4011.4011.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.9713.7617.00
    Diluted EPS12.9713.7617.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.9713.7617.00
    Diluted EPS12.9713.7617.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Yasho Industrie #Yasho Industries Ltd.
    first published: Aug 4, 2023 11:22 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!