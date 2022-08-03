 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Yasho Industrie Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 177.24 crore, up 34.26% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 07:20 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Yasho Industries Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 177.24 crore in June 2022 up 34.26% from Rs. 132.01 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.37 crore in June 2022 up 77.54% from Rs. 10.91 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.80 crore in June 2022 up 51.37% from Rs. 22.33 crore in June 2021.

Yasho Industrie EPS has increased to Rs. 17.00 in June 2022 from Rs. 10.01 in June 2021.

Yasho Industrie shares closed at 1,502.75 on August 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.60% returns over the last 6 months and 199.32% over the last 12 months.

Yasho Industries Ltd.
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 177.24 182.46 132.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 177.24 182.46 132.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 128.94 119.47 90.50
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -26.51 -4.04 -5.67
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.00 9.10 7.18
Depreciation 4.88 5.22 3.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 36.11 33.04 19.71
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.82 19.67 16.79
Other Income 4.10 2.87 2.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.92 22.53 18.84
Interest 3.95 3.11 3.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 24.97 19.42 15.42
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 24.97 19.42 15.42
Tax 5.60 6.11 4.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.37 13.32 10.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.37 13.32 10.91
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 19.37 13.32 10.91
Equity Share Capital 11.40 11.40 10.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.00 12.03 10.01
Diluted EPS 17.00 12.03 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.00 12.03 10.01
Diluted EPS 17.00 12.03 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

