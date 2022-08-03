Yasho Industrie Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 177.24 crore, up 34.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 177.24 crore in June 2022 up 34.26% from Rs. 132.01 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.37 crore in June 2022 up 77.54% from Rs. 10.91 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.80 crore in June 2022 up 51.37% from Rs. 22.33 crore in June 2021.

Yasho Industrie EPS has increased to Rs. 17.00 in June 2022 from Rs. 10.01 in June 2021.

Yasho Industrie shares closed at 1,502.75 on August 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.60% returns over the last 6 months and 199.32% over the last 12 months.