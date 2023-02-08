Yasho Industrie Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 148.88 crore, down 9.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 148.88 crore in December 2022 down 9.12% from Rs. 163.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.47 crore in December 2022 down 27.8% from Rs. 14.49 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.91 crore in December 2022 down 4.51% from Rs. 28.18 crore in December 2021.