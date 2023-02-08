English
    Yasho Industrie Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 148.88 crore, down 9.12% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 04:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Yasho Industries Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 148.88 crore in December 2022 down 9.12% from Rs. 163.81 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.47 crore in December 2022 down 27.8% from Rs. 14.49 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.91 crore in December 2022 down 4.51% from Rs. 28.18 crore in December 2021.

    Yasho Industries Ltd.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations148.88193.47163.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations148.88193.47163.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials101.92124.04105.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.15-9.53-3.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.6710.058.09
    Depreciation5.195.046.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.2833.2227.72
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.9730.6319.28
    Other Income3.751.692.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.7232.3221.83
    Interest3.953.923.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.7828.4018.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.7828.4018.05
    Tax7.316.053.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.4722.3514.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.4722.3514.49
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.4722.3514.49
    Equity Share Capital11.4011.4011.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.1819.6013.10
    Diluted EPS9.1819.6013.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.1819.6013.10
    Diluted EPS9.1819.6013.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited