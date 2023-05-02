YASH PAKKA Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 111.10 crore, up 36.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 111.10 crore in March 2023 up 36.26% from Rs. 81.54 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.61 crore in March 2023 up 55.82% from Rs. 7.45 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.98 crore in March 2023 up 49.02% from Rs. 14.75 crore in March 2022.