YASH PAKKA Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 111.10 crore, up 36.26% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 10:29 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for YASH PAKKA are:

Net Sales at Rs 111.10 crore in March 2023 up 36.26% from Rs. 81.54 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.61 crore in March 2023 up 55.82% from Rs. 7.45 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.98 crore in March 2023 up 49.02% from Rs. 14.75 crore in March 2022.

YASH PAKKA
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 111.10 114.88 81.54
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 111.10 114.88 81.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 43.62 38.53 35.31
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.83 3.10 0.03
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.97 1.21 0.65
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.86 13.33 10.71
Depreciation 3.22 3.47 2.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 28.80 31.75 23.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.80 23.48 8.95
Other Income 1.96 1.95 3.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.76 25.43 12.10
Interest 2.95 2.28 2.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.81 23.15 9.75
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.81 23.15 9.75
Tax 4.20 7.10 2.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.61 16.05 7.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.61 16.05 7.45
Equity Share Capital 38.08 38.08 35.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.05 4.22 1.96
Diluted EPS 3.03 4.22 1.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.05 4.22 1.96
Diluted EPS 3.03 4.22 1.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited