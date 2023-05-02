YASH PAKKA Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 111.10 crore, up 36.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 111.10 crore in March 2023 up 36.26% from Rs. 81.54 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.61 crore in March 2023 up 55.82% from Rs. 7.45 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.98 crore in March 2023 up 49.02% from Rs. 14.75 crore in March 2022.

YASH PAKKA EPS has increased to Rs. 3.05 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.96 in March 2022.

YASH PAKKA shares closed at 108.87 on April 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.01% returns over the last 6 months and 26.45% over the last 12 months.