English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    YASH PAKKA Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 111.10 crore, up 36.26% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2023 / 10:29 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for YASH PAKKA are:

    Net Sales at Rs 111.10 crore in March 2023 up 36.26% from Rs. 81.54 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.61 crore in March 2023 up 55.82% from Rs. 7.45 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.98 crore in March 2023 up 49.02% from Rs. 14.75 crore in March 2022.

    YASH PAKKA EPS has increased to Rs. 3.05 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.96 in March 2022.

    YASH PAKKA shares closed at 108.87 on April 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.01% returns over the last 6 months and 26.45% over the last 12 months.

    YASH PAKKA
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations111.10114.8881.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations111.10114.8881.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials43.6238.5335.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.833.100.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.971.210.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.8613.3310.71
    Depreciation3.223.472.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.8031.7523.23
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.8023.488.95
    Other Income1.961.953.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.7625.4312.10
    Interest2.952.282.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.8123.159.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.8123.159.75
    Tax4.207.102.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.6116.057.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.6116.057.45
    Equity Share Capital38.0838.0835.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.054.221.96
    Diluted EPS3.034.221.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.054.221.96
    Diluted EPS3.034.221.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #paper #Results #YASH PAKKA
    first published: May 2, 2023 10:22 am