YASH PAKKA Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.88 crore, up 46.39% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for YASH PAKKA are:

Net Sales at Rs 114.88 crore in December 2022 up 46.39% from Rs. 78.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.05 crore in December 2022 up 62.42% from Rs. 9.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.90 crore in December 2022 up 54.13% from Rs. 18.75 crore in December 2021.

YASH PAKKA
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 114.88 95.79 78.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 114.88 95.79 78.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 38.53 34.95 31.69
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.10 0.76 0.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.21 1.80 1.92
Power & Fuel -- 17.28 --
Employees Cost 13.33 11.29 9.91
Depreciation 3.47 3.00 2.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 31.75 12.11 18.95
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.48 14.61 13.40
Other Income 1.95 5.47 2.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.43 20.08 16.18
Interest 2.28 2.70 1.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 23.15 17.38 14.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 23.15 17.38 14.24
Tax 7.10 4.91 4.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.05 12.47 9.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.05 12.47 9.88
Equity Share Capital 38.08 38.08 35.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.22 3.27 2.80
Diluted EPS 4.22 3.27 2.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.22 3.27 2.80
Diluted EPS 4.22 3.27 2.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited