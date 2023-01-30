English
    YASH PAKKA Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.88 crore, up 46.39% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for YASH PAKKA are:

    Net Sales at Rs 114.88 crore in December 2022 up 46.39% from Rs. 78.47 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.05 crore in December 2022 up 62.42% from Rs. 9.88 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.90 crore in December 2022 up 54.13% from Rs. 18.75 crore in December 2021.

    YASH PAKKA
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations114.8895.7978.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations114.8895.7978.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials38.5334.9531.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.100.760.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.211.801.92
    Power & Fuel--17.28--
    Employees Cost13.3311.299.91
    Depreciation3.473.002.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses31.7512.1118.95
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.4814.6113.40
    Other Income1.955.472.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.4320.0816.18
    Interest2.282.701.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.1517.3814.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax23.1517.3814.24
    Tax7.104.914.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.0512.479.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.0512.479.88
    Equity Share Capital38.0838.0835.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.223.272.80
    Diluted EPS4.223.272.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.223.272.80
    Diluted EPS4.223.272.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited