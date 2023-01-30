YASH PAKKA Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.88 crore, up 46.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 114.88 crore in December 2022 up 46.39% from Rs. 78.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.05 crore in December 2022 up 62.42% from Rs. 9.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.90 crore in December 2022 up 54.13% from Rs. 18.75 crore in December 2021.

YASH PAKKA EPS has increased to Rs. 4.22 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.80 in December 2021.

