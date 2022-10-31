English
    YASH PAKKA LTD Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 95.79 crore, up 35.93% Y-o-Y

    October 31, 2022 / 11:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for YASH PAKKA LIMITED are:

    Net Sales at Rs 95.79 crore in September 2022 up 35.93% from Rs. 70.47 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.47 crore in September 2022 up 18.58% from Rs. 10.51 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.08 crore in September 2022 up 16.21% from Rs. 19.86 crore in September 2021.

    YASH PAKKA LTD EPS has increased to Rs. 3.27 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.98 in September 2021.

    YASH PAKKA LTD shares closed at 127.55 on October 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given 43.72% returns over the last 6 months and 68.27% over the last 12 months.

    YASH PAKKA LIMITED
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations95.7986.5470.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations95.7986.5470.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials34.9536.9226.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.760.090.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.80-3.78-0.30
    Power & Fuel17.2812.088.15
    Employees Cost11.299.457.87
    Depreciation3.003.052.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.1111.779.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.6116.9616.45
    Other Income5.471.990.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.0818.9517.33
    Interest2.702.982.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.3815.9714.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.3815.9714.92
    Tax4.914.644.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.4711.3310.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.4711.3310.51
    Equity Share Capital38.0838.0835.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.272.982.98
    Diluted EPS3.272.982.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.272.982.98
    Diluted EPS3.272.982.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Oct 31, 2022 11:22 am
