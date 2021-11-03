YASH PAKKA LTD Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 70.47 crore, up 74.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.47 crore in September 2021 up 74.23% from Rs. 40.45 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.51 crore in September 2021 up 231.05% from Rs. 3.18 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.86 crore in September 2021 up 110.83% from Rs. 9.42 crore in September 2020.

YASH PAKKA LTD EPS has increased to Rs. 2.98 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.90 in September 2020.

YASH PAKKA LTD shares closed at 81.80 on November 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given -13.21% returns over the last 6 months and 42.14% over the last 12 months.