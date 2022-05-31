 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
YASH PAKKA LTD Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 81.54 crore, up 38.51% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 03:03 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for YASH PAKKA LIMITED are:

Net Sales at Rs 81.54 crore in March 2022 up 38.51% from Rs. 58.87 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.45 crore in March 2022 up 11.07% from Rs. 6.71 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.75 crore in March 2022 up 5.13% from Rs. 14.03 crore in March 2021.

YASH PAKKA LTD EPS has increased to Rs. 1.96 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.90 in March 2021.

YASH PAKKA LTD shares closed at 79.50 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)

YASH PAKKA LIMITED
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 81.54 78.47 58.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 81.54 78.47 58.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 35.31 31.69 20.46
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.03 0.04 0.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.65 1.92 5.32
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.71 9.91 7.04
Depreciation 2.65 2.57 2.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.23 18.95 15.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.95 13.40 8.25
Other Income 3.14 2.79 3.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.10 16.18 11.64
Interest 2.34 1.94 2.98
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.75 14.24 8.66
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 9.75 14.24 8.66
Tax 2.30 4.36 1.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.45 9.88 6.71
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.45 9.88 6.71
Equity Share Capital 35.24 35.24 35.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.96 2.80 1.90
Diluted EPS 1.96 2.80 1.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.96 2.80 1.90
Diluted EPS 1.96 2.80 1.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2022 02:56 pm
