    YASH PAKKA LTD Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 81.54 crore, up 38.51% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2022 / 03:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for YASH PAKKA LIMITED are:

    Net Sales at Rs 81.54 crore in March 2022 up 38.51% from Rs. 58.87 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.45 crore in March 2022 up 11.07% from Rs. 6.71 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.75 crore in March 2022 up 5.13% from Rs. 14.03 crore in March 2021.

    YASH PAKKA LTD EPS has increased to Rs. 1.96 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.90 in March 2021.

    YASH PAKKA LTD shares closed at 79.50 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)

    YASH PAKKA LIMITED
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations81.5478.4758.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations81.5478.4758.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials35.3131.6920.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.030.040.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.651.925.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.719.917.04
    Depreciation2.652.572.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.2318.9515.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.9513.408.25
    Other Income3.142.793.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.1016.1811.64
    Interest2.341.942.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.7514.248.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.7514.248.66
    Tax2.304.361.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.459.886.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.459.886.71
    Equity Share Capital35.2435.2435.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.962.801.90
    Diluted EPS1.962.801.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.962.801.90
    Diluted EPS1.962.801.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2022 02:56 pm
