YASH PAKKA LTD Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 81.54 crore, up 38.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.54 crore in March 2022 up 38.51% from Rs. 58.87 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.45 crore in March 2022 up 11.07% from Rs. 6.71 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.75 crore in March 2022 up 5.13% from Rs. 14.03 crore in March 2021.

YASH PAKKA LTD EPS has increased to Rs. 1.96 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.90 in March 2021.

YASH PAKKA LTD shares closed at 79.50 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)