YASH PAKKA LTD Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 55.92 crore, down 5.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.92 crore in March 2020 down 5.12% from Rs. 58.94 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.26 crore in March 2020 down 20.03% from Rs. 7.83 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.18 crore in March 2020 up 16.86% from Rs. 12.99 crore in March 2019.

YASH PAKKA LTD EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.78 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.22 in March 2019.

YASH PAKKA LTD shares closed at 34.30 on June 22, 2020 (BSE) and has given -13.27% returns over the last 6 months and -31.88% over the last 12 months.