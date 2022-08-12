YASH PAKKA LTD Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 86.54 crore, up 42.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 86.54 crore in June 2022 up 42.8% from Rs. 60.60 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.33 crore in June 2022 up 9.47% from Rs. 10.35 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.00 crore in June 2022 up 10.55% from Rs. 19.90 crore in June 2021.

YASH PAKKA LTD EPS has increased to Rs. 2.98 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.94 in June 2021.

YASH PAKKA LTD shares closed at 92.75 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 13.46% returns over the last 6 months and 4.39% over the last 12 months.