YASH PAKKA LTD Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 86.54 crore, up 42.8% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 12:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for YASH PAKKA LIMITED are:

Net Sales at Rs 86.54 crore in June 2022 up 42.8% from Rs. 60.60 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.33 crore in June 2022 up 9.47% from Rs. 10.35 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.00 crore in June 2022 up 10.55% from Rs. 19.90 crore in June 2021.

YASH PAKKA LTD EPS has increased to Rs. 2.98 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.94 in June 2021.

YASH PAKKA LTD shares closed at 92.75 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 13.46% returns over the last 6 months and 4.39% over the last 12 months.

YASH PAKKA LIMITED
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 86.54 81.54 60.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 86.54 81.54 60.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 36.92 35.31 23.90
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.09 0.03 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.78 0.65 -3.51
Power & Fuel 12.08 -- --
Employees Cost 9.45 10.71 7.08
Depreciation 3.05 2.65 2.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.77 23.23 14.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.96 8.95 16.13
Other Income 1.99 3.14 1.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.95 12.10 17.44
Interest 2.98 2.34 2.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.97 9.75 14.78
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.97 9.75 14.78
Tax 4.64 2.30 4.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.33 7.45 10.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.33 7.45 10.35
Equity Share Capital 38.08 35.24 35.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.98 1.96 2.94
Diluted EPS 2.98 1.96 2.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.98 1.96 2.94
Diluted EPS 2.98 1.96 2.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Aug 12, 2022
