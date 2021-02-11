MARKET NEWS

Webinar :Join the webinar on 'Analysing debt funds' on Feb 12, 4pm where experts will discuss short-term debt schemes. Register Now!
YASH PAKKA LTD Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 52.17 crore, down 19.89% Y-o-Y

February 11, 2021 / 09:49 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for YASH PAKKA LIMITED are:

Net Sales at Rs 52.17 crore in December 2020 down 19.89% from Rs. 65.12 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.69 crore in December 2020 down 23.7% from Rs. 7.46 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.16 crore in December 2020 down 16.18% from Rs. 15.70 crore in December 2019.

YASH PAKKA LTD EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.61 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.12 in December 2019.

YASH PAKKA LTD shares closed at 82.15 on February 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 156.72% returns over the last 6 months and 99.88% over the last 12 months.

YASH PAKKA LIMITED
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations52.1740.4565.12
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations52.1740.4565.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials20.4516.6726.27
Purchase of Traded Goods--0.010.02
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.85-3.44-0.45
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost8.416.716.87
Depreciation2.442.442.23
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses15.2112.3017.70
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.805.7612.47
Other Income5.921.211.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.726.9813.47
Interest2.602.472.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.124.5110.77
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax8.124.5110.77
Tax2.431.333.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.693.187.46
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.693.187.46
Equity Share Capital35.2435.2435.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.610.902.12
Diluted EPS1.610.902.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.610.902.12
Diluted EPS1.610.902.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 11, 2021 09:33 am

