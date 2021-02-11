YASH PAKKA LTD Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 52.17 crore, down 19.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.17 crore in December 2020 down 19.89% from Rs. 65.12 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.69 crore in December 2020 down 23.7% from Rs. 7.46 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.16 crore in December 2020 down 16.18% from Rs. 15.70 crore in December 2019.

YASH PAKKA LTD EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.61 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.12 in December 2019.

YASH PAKKA LTD shares closed at 82.15 on February 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 156.72% returns over the last 6 months and 99.88% over the last 12 months.