YASH PAKKA Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 111.10 crore, up 36.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for YASH PAKKA are:Net Sales at Rs 111.10 crore in March 2023 up 36.26% from Rs. 81.54 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.80 crore in March 2023 up 83.55% from Rs. 6.43 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.25 crore in March 2023 up 61.82% from Rs. 13.75 crore in March 2022.
YASH PAKKA EPS has increased to Rs. 3.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.69 in March 2022.
|YASH PAKKA shares closed at 103.35 on May 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.98% returns over the last 6 months and 20.03% over the last 12 months.
|YASH PAKKA
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|111.10
|114.88
|81.54
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|111.10
|114.88
|81.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|43.62
|38.53
|35.31
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.83
|3.10
|0.03
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.97
|1.21
|0.65
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.13
|14.13
|11.84
|Depreciation
|3.23
|3.47
|2.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|29.37
|32.71
|23.10
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16.95
|21.72
|7.96
|Other Income
|2.07
|1.88
|3.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|19.02
|23.60
|11.10
|Interest
|3.00
|2.32
|2.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|16.02
|21.28
|8.73
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|16.02
|21.28
|8.73
|Tax
|4.20
|7.10
|2.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|11.82
|14.18
|6.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|11.82
|14.18
|6.43
|Minority Interest
|-0.02
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|11.80
|14.18
|6.43
|Equity Share Capital
|38.08
|38.08
|35.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.10
|3.72
|1.69
|Diluted EPS
|3.09
|3.72
|1.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.10
|3.72
|1.69
|Diluted EPS
|3.09
|3.72
|1.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited