YASH PAKKA Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.88 crore, up 46.39% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for YASH PAKKA are:

Net Sales at Rs 114.88 crore in December 2022 up 46.39% from Rs. 78.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.18 crore in December 2022 up 66.66% from Rs. 8.51 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.07 crore in December 2022 up 55.75% from Rs. 17.38 crore in December 2021.

YASH PAKKA
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 114.88 95.79 78.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 114.88 95.79 78.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 38.53 34.95 31.69
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.10 0.76 0.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.21 1.79 1.92
Power & Fuel -- 17.28 --
Employees Cost 14.13 12.76 10.58
Depreciation 3.47 3.00 2.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 32.71 13.20 19.65
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.72 12.04 12.02
Other Income 1.88 5.44 2.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.60 17.48 14.81
Interest 2.32 2.73 1.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.28 14.75 12.86
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 21.28 14.75 12.86
Tax 7.10 4.91 4.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.18 9.84 8.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.18 9.84 8.51
Minority Interest -- 0.02 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 14.18 9.86 8.51
Equity Share Capital 38.08 38.08 35.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.72 2.58 2.41
Diluted EPS 3.72 2.58 2.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.72 2.58 2.41
Diluted EPS 3.72 2.58 2.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited