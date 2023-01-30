YASH PAKKA Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.88 crore, up 46.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 114.88 crore in December 2022 up 46.39% from Rs. 78.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.18 crore in December 2022 up 66.66% from Rs. 8.51 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.07 crore in December 2022 up 55.75% from Rs. 17.38 crore in December 2021.