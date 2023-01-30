English
    YASH PAKKA Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.88 crore, up 46.39% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for YASH PAKKA are:

    Net Sales at Rs 114.88 crore in December 2022 up 46.39% from Rs. 78.47 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.18 crore in December 2022 up 66.66% from Rs. 8.51 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.07 crore in December 2022 up 55.75% from Rs. 17.38 crore in December 2021.

    YASH PAKKA
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations114.8895.7978.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations114.8895.7978.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials38.5334.9531.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.100.760.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.211.791.92
    Power & Fuel--17.28--
    Employees Cost14.1312.7610.58
    Depreciation3.473.002.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses32.7113.2019.65
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.7212.0412.02
    Other Income1.885.442.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.6017.4814.81
    Interest2.322.731.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.2814.7512.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax21.2814.7512.86
    Tax7.104.914.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.189.848.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.189.848.51
    Minority Interest--0.02--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates14.189.868.51
    Equity Share Capital38.0838.0835.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.722.582.41
    Diluted EPS3.722.582.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.722.582.41
    Diluted EPS3.722.582.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited