Yash Manage Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore, up 344.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore in September 2022 up 344.27% from Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2022 up 1129.03% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2022 up 157.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

Yash Manage EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.23 in September 2021.

Yash Manage shares closed at 10.30 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.97% returns over the last 6 months and 10.75% over the last 12 months.