Yash Manage Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore, up 150.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore in September 2021 up 150.86% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021 down 91.59% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021 down 58.82% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2020.

Yash Manage EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.23 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.49 in September 2020.

Yash Manage shares closed at 10.88 on November 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given -12.89% returns over the last 6 months and -6.21% over the last 12 months.