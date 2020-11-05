172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|yash-manage-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-0-15-crore-up-5948-y-o-y-6071461.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 04:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yash Manage Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, up 5948% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Yash Management and Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in September 2020 up 5948% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2020 up 182.71% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2020 up 383.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2019.

Yash Manage EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.09 in September 2019.

Yash Manage shares closed at 11.15 on November 04, 2020 (BSE) and has given 98.75% returns over the last 6 months

Yash Management and Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations0.15--0.00
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.15--0.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.09-0.02-0.01
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.060.070.07
Depreciation0.030.030.03
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.080.070.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.11-0.15-0.30
Other Income0.250.180.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.140.03-0.09
Interest0.010.010.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.130.03-0.14
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.130.03-0.14
Tax0.000.000.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.130.02-0.16
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.130.02-0.16
Equity Share Capital17.0017.0017.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.490.57-1.09
Diluted EPS0.490.57-1.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.490.57-1.09
Diluted EPS0.490.57-1.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 5, 2020 04:11 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Yash Manage #Yash Management and Financial Services

