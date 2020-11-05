Yash Manage Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, up 5948% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in September 2020 up 5948% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2020 up 182.71% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2020 up 383.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2019.

Yash Manage EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.09 in September 2019.

Yash Manage shares closed at 11.15 on November 04, 2020 (BSE) and has given 98.75% returns over the last 6 months