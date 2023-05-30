Yash Manage Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.28 crore, up 4838.44% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Yash Management and Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.28 crore in March 2023 up 4838.44% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2023 down 298.86% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2023 down 286.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.
Yash Manage shares closed at 15.61 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 56.88% returns over the last 6 months and 40.38% over the last 12 months.
|Yash Management and Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.28
|5.44
|0.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.28
|5.44
|0.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|8.52
|7.22
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.12
|-2.45
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.16
|0.14
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.01
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.19
|0.19
|0.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.53
|0.33
|-0.08
|Other Income
|0.19
|0.25
|0.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.34
|0.58
|0.13
|Interest
|0.01
|0.03
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.35
|0.55
|0.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.35
|0.55
|0.11
|Tax
|-0.02
|0.05
|-0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.33
|0.50
|0.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.33
|0.50
|0.17
|Equity Share Capital
|17.00
|17.00
|17.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.29
|0.46
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.29
|0.46
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.29
|0.46
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.29
|0.46
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited