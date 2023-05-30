English
    Yash Manage Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.28 crore, up 4838.44% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 03:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Yash Management and Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.28 crore in March 2023 up 4838.44% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2023 down 298.86% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2023 down 286.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.

    Yash Manage shares closed at 15.61 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 56.88% returns over the last 6 months and 40.38% over the last 12 months.

    Yash Management and Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.285.440.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.285.440.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.527.22--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.12-2.45--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.160.140.08
    Depreciation0.060.010.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.190.190.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.530.33-0.08
    Other Income0.190.250.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.340.580.13
    Interest0.010.030.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.350.550.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.350.550.11
    Tax-0.020.05-0.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.330.500.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.330.500.17
    Equity Share Capital17.0017.0017.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.290.460.10
    Diluted EPS-0.290.46--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.290.460.10
    Diluted EPS-0.290.46--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 03:11 pm