Yash Manage Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.28 crore, up 4838.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.28 crore in March 2023 up 4838.44% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2023 down 298.86% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2023 down 286.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.

Yash Manage shares closed at 15.61 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 56.88% returns over the last 6 months and 40.38% over the last 12 months.