Yash Manage Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, down 87.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in March 2022 down 87.81% from Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022 down 22.9% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022 down 28.57% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2021.

Yash Manage EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2021.

Yash Manage shares closed at 10.70 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)