Yash Manage Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.21 crore, up 1916.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.21 crore in March 2021 up 1916.83% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2021 up 161.92% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2021 up 110% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2020.

Yash Manage EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.87 in March 2020.

Yash Manage shares closed at 11.27 on June 02, 2021 (BSE)