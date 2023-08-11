Yash Manage Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.03 crore, up 24.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.03 crore in June 2023 up 24.66% from Rs. 1.62 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2023 down 49.12% from Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2023 down 51.61% from Rs. 0.93 crore in June 2022.

Yash Manage EPS has increased to Rs. 0.33 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.27 in June 2022.

Yash Manage shares closed at 12.79 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.11% returns over the last 6 months and 21.69% over the last 12 months.