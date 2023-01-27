Yash Manage Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.44 crore, up 5208.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Yash Management and Financial Services are:Net Sales at Rs 5.44 crore in December 2022 up 5208.78% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2022 up 123.15% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2022 up 78.79% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.
Yash Manage EPS has increased to Rs. 0.46 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2021.
|Yash Manage shares closed at 18.08 on January 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 70.89% returns over the last 6 months and 55.73% over the last 12 months.
|Yash Management and Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.44
|1.69
|0.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.44
|1.69
|0.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.22
|1.16
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.45
|0.38
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.14
|0.11
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.19
|0.07
|0.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.33
|-0.05
|-0.10
|Other Income
|0.25
|0.22
|0.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.58
|0.17
|0.30
|Interest
|0.03
|0.00
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.55
|0.16
|0.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.55
|0.16
|0.28
|Tax
|0.05
|0.03
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.50
|0.14
|0.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.50
|0.14
|0.23
|Equity Share Capital
|17.00
|17.00
|17.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.46
|0.25
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|0.46
|0.25
|0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.46
|0.25
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|0.46
|0.25
|0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited