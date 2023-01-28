English
    Yash Manage Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.44 crore, up 5208.78% Y-o-Y

    January 28, 2023 / 12:00 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Yash Management and Financial Services are:Net Sales at Rs 5.44 crore in December 2022 up 5208.78% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2022 up 123.15% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2022 up 78.79% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.
    Yash Manage EPS has increased to Rs. 0.46 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2021.Yash Manage shares closed at 18.08 on January 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 70.89% returns over the last 6 months and 55.73% over the last 12 months.
    Yash Management and Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.441.690.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.441.690.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.221.16--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.450.38--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.140.110.08
    Depreciation0.010.010.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.190.070.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.33-0.05-0.10
    Other Income0.250.220.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.580.170.30
    Interest0.030.000.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.550.160.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.550.160.28
    Tax0.050.030.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.500.140.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.500.140.23
    Equity Share Capital17.0017.0017.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.460.250.07
    Diluted EPS0.460.250.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.460.250.07
    Diluted EPS0.460.250.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited