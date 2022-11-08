 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Yash Manage Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.17 crore, up 999.53% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:10 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Yash Management and Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.17 crore in September 2022 up 999.53% from Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2022 down 3008.85% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 down 171.43% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

Yash Manage shares closed at 10.05 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.10% returns over the last 6 months and 8.06% over the last 12 months.

Yash Management and Financial Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.17 4.29 0.38
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.17 4.29 0.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.11 2.79 --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.16 2.97 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.22 -2.43 0.36
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.46 0.48 0.07
Depreciation 0.25 0.26 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.42 0.61 0.08
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.46 -0.40 -0.17
Other Income 0.16 1.11 0.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.30 0.72 0.04
Interest 0.26 0.23 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.57 0.49 0.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.57 0.49 0.01
Tax 0.03 0.14 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.59 0.34 0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.59 0.34 0.01
Minority Interest 0.26 0.19 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.33 0.53 0.01
Equity Share Capital 17.00 17.00 17.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 0.13 0.18
Diluted EPS -0.03 0.13 0.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 0.13 0.18
Diluted EPS -0.03 0.13 0.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:05 pm
