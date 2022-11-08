English
    Yash Manage Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.17 crore, up 999.53% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Yash Management and Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.17 crore in September 2022 up 999.53% from Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2022 down 3008.85% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 down 171.43% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

    Yash Manage shares closed at 10.05 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.10% returns over the last 6 months and 8.06% over the last 12 months.

    Yash Management and Financial Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.174.290.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.174.290.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.112.79--
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.162.97--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.22-2.430.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.460.480.07
    Depreciation0.250.260.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.420.610.08
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.46-0.40-0.17
    Other Income0.161.110.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.300.720.04
    Interest0.260.230.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.570.490.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.570.490.01
    Tax0.030.14--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.590.340.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.590.340.01
    Minority Interest0.260.19--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.330.530.01
    Equity Share Capital17.0017.0017.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.130.18
    Diluted EPS-0.030.130.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.130.18
    Diluted EPS-0.030.130.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

