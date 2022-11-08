Yash Manage Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.17 crore, up 999.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.17 crore in September 2022 up 999.53% from Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2022 down 3008.85% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 down 171.43% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

Yash Manage shares closed at 10.05 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.10% returns over the last 6 months and 8.06% over the last 12 months.