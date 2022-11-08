Yash Manage Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.17 crore, up 999.53% Y-o-Y
November 08, 2022 / 06:10 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Yash Management and Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.17 crore in September 2022 up 999.53% from Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2022 down 3008.85% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 down 171.43% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.
Yash Manage shares closed at 10.05 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.10% returns over the last 6 months and 8.06% over the last 12 months.
|Yash Management and Financial Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.17
|4.29
|0.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.17
|4.29
|0.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.11
|2.79
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.16
|2.97
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.22
|-2.43
|0.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.46
|0.48
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.25
|0.26
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.42
|0.61
|0.08
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.46
|-0.40
|-0.17
|Other Income
|0.16
|1.11
|0.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.30
|0.72
|0.04
|Interest
|0.26
|0.23
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.57
|0.49
|0.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.57
|0.49
|0.01
|Tax
|0.03
|0.14
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.59
|0.34
|0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.59
|0.34
|0.01
|Minority Interest
|0.26
|0.19
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.33
|0.53
|0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|17.00
|17.00
|17.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.13
|0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.13
|0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.13
|0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.13
|0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
