Yash Manage Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.61 crore, up 682.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Yash Management and Financial Services are:Net Sales at Rs 12.61 crore in March 2023 up 682.81% from Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2023 down 783.94% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2023 down 256.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.
|Yash Manage shares closed at 15.61 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 56.88% returns over the last 6 months and 40.38% over the last 12 months.
|Yash Management and Financial Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.61
|11.21
|1.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.61
|11.21
|1.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.42
|5.05
|2.43
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|8.52
|7.22
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.23
|-2.47
|-1.56
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.23
|0.52
|0.25
|Depreciation
|0.31
|0.25
|0.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.23
|0.85
|0.53
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.87
|-0.20
|-0.19
|Other Income
|0.31
|0.20
|0.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.56
|0.00
|0.01
|Interest
|0.34
|0.37
|0.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.90
|-0.38
|-0.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.90
|-0.38
|-0.14
|Tax
|0.19
|0.05
|0.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.10
|-0.43
|-0.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.10
|-0.43
|-0.26
|Minority Interest
|0.46
|0.36
|0.19
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.63
|-0.06
|-0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|17.00
|17.00
|17.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.47
|-0.13
|-0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.47
|-0.13
|-0.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.47
|-0.13
|-0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.47
|-0.13
|-0.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited