    Yash Manage Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.61 crore, up 682.81% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 04:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Yash Management and Financial Services are:Net Sales at Rs 12.61 crore in March 2023 up 682.81% from Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2023 down 783.94% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2023 down 256.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.Yash Manage shares closed at 15.61 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 56.88% returns over the last 6 months and 40.38% over the last 12 months.
    Yash Management and Financial Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.6111.211.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.6111.211.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.425.052.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.527.22--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.23-2.47-1.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.230.520.25
    Depreciation0.310.250.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.230.850.53
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.87-0.20-0.19
    Other Income0.310.200.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.560.000.01
    Interest0.340.370.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.90-0.38-0.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.90-0.38-0.14
    Tax0.190.050.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.10-0.43-0.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.10-0.43-0.26
    Minority Interest0.460.360.19
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.63-0.06-0.07
    Equity Share Capital17.0017.0017.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.47-0.13-0.16
    Diluted EPS-0.47-0.13-0.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.47-0.13-0.16
    Diluted EPS-0.47-0.13-0.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

