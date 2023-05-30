Yash Manage Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.61 crore, up 682.81% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 12.61 11.21 1.61 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 12.61 11.21 1.61 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 3.42 5.05 2.43 Purchase of Traded Goods 8.52 7.22 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.23 -2.47 -1.56 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.23 0.52 0.25 Depreciation 0.31 0.25 0.15 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.23 0.85 0.53 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.87 -0.20 -0.19 Other Income 0.31 0.20 0.21 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.56 0.00 0.01 Interest 0.34 0.37 0.15 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.90 -0.38 -0.14 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.90 -0.38 -0.14 Tax 0.19 0.05 0.12 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.10 -0.43 -0.26 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.10 -0.43 -0.26 Minority Interest 0.46 0.36 0.19 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.63 -0.06 -0.07 Equity Share Capital 17.00 17.00 17.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.47 -0.13 -0.16 Diluted EPS -0.47 -0.13 -0.16 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.47 -0.13 -0.16 Diluted EPS -0.47 -0.13 -0.16 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited