Yash Manage Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.11 crore, up 19.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.11 crore in June 2023 up 19.18% from Rs. 4.29 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2023 down 171.06% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2023 down 117.35% from Rs. 0.98 crore in June 2022.

Yash Manage shares closed at 12.79 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -29.14% returns over the last 6 months and 18.87% over the last 12 months.