    Yash Manage Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.11 crore, up 19.18% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Yash Management and Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.11 crore in June 2023 up 19.18% from Rs. 4.29 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2023 down 171.06% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2023 down 117.35% from Rs. 0.98 crore in June 2022.

    Yash Manage shares closed at 12.79 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -29.14% returns over the last 6 months and 18.87% over the last 12 months.

    Yash Management and Financial Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.1112.614.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.1112.614.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.083.422.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.538.522.97
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.80-0.23-2.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.250.230.48
    Depreciation0.270.310.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.791.230.61
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.60-0.87-0.40
    Other Income0.160.311.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.44-0.560.72
    Interest0.340.340.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.77-0.900.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.77-0.900.49
    Tax0.040.190.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.81-1.100.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.81-1.100.34
    Minority Interest0.430.460.19
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.38-0.630.53
    Equity Share Capital17.0017.0017.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.13-0.470.13
    Diluted EPS-0.13-0.470.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.13-0.470.13
    Diluted EPS-0.13-0.470.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Yash Manage #Yash Management and Financial Services
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 10:33 am

