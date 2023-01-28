 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Yash Manage Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.21 crore, up 10841.07% Y-o-Y

Jan 28, 2023 / 12:04 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Yash Management and Financial Services are:Net Sales at Rs 11.21 crore in December 2022 up 10841.07% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 127.78% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 down 24.24% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021. Yash Manage shares closed at 18.08 on January 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 70.89% returns over the last 6 months and 55.73% over the last 12 months.
Yash Management and Financial Services
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations11.214.170.10
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations11.214.170.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials5.052.11--
Purchase of Traded Goods7.221.16--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.470.22--
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.520.460.08
Depreciation0.250.250.03
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.850.420.09
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.20-0.46-0.10
Other Income0.200.160.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.00-0.300.30
Interest0.370.260.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.38-0.570.28
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.38-0.570.28
Tax0.050.030.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.43-0.590.23
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.43-0.590.23
Minority Interest0.360.26--
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.06-0.330.23
Equity Share Capital17.0017.0017.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.13-0.030.05
Diluted EPS-0.13-0.030.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.13-0.030.05
Diluted EPS-0.13-0.030.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 28, 2023 12:01 am