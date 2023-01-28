Yash Manage Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.21 crore, up 10841.07% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 11.21 4.17 0.10 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 11.21 4.17 0.10 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 5.05 2.11 -- Purchase of Traded Goods 7.22 1.16 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.47 0.22 -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.52 0.46 0.08 Depreciation 0.25 0.25 0.03 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.85 0.42 0.09 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.20 -0.46 -0.10 Other Income 0.20 0.16 0.40 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 -0.30 0.30 Interest 0.37 0.26 0.02 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.38 -0.57 0.28 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.38 -0.57 0.28 Tax 0.05 0.03 0.05 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.43 -0.59 0.23 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.43 -0.59 0.23 Minority Interest 0.36 0.26 -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.06 -0.33 0.23 Equity Share Capital 17.00 17.00 17.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.13 -0.03 0.05 Diluted EPS -0.13 -0.03 0.05 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.13 -0.03 0.05 Diluted EPS -0.13 -0.03 0.05 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited