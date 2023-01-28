English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Yash Manage Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.21 crore, up 10841.07% Y-o-Y

    January 28, 2023 / 12:04 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Yash Management and Financial Services are:Net Sales at Rs 11.21 crore in December 2022 up 10841.07% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 127.78% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 down 24.24% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.Yash Manage shares closed at 18.08 on January 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 70.89% returns over the last 6 months and 55.73% over the last 12 months.
    Yash Management and Financial Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.214.170.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.214.170.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.052.11--
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.221.16--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.470.22--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.520.460.08
    Depreciation0.250.250.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.850.420.09
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.20-0.46-0.10
    Other Income0.200.160.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.00-0.300.30
    Interest0.370.260.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.38-0.570.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.38-0.570.28
    Tax0.050.030.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.43-0.590.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.43-0.590.23
    Minority Interest0.360.26--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.06-0.330.23
    Equity Share Capital17.0017.0017.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.13-0.030.05
    Diluted EPS-0.13-0.030.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.13-0.030.05
    Diluted EPS-0.13-0.030.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited